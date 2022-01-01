All seven deadly sins are man’s true nature. To be greedy, to be hateful, to have lust. Controlling is where it starts getting tricky, but if you’re made to feel guilty for being human, then you’re going to be trapped in a never-ending Sin-and-Repent cycle that you can’t escape from. The Reality is that you can’t have wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, science without humanity, knowledge without character, politics without principles, commerce without morality and worship without sacrifice.