Sindicase Premium Vegan-Leather Smell Proof Bag with built-in zipper lock (Grey)
About this product
EFFECTIVELY LOCKS SMELLS IN: Entrust Sindicase Supply Co. to keep all of your pungent or strong smelling products & accessories from being detected by others. Our Patent-Pending smell proof bags effectively keep scents from escaping via the power of activated-carbon odor neutralizing technology in the lining that absorbs smells.
POWERFUL LOCKING DEVICE: Each no smell carrying pouch comes with a high quality locking system . The zippers features a unique built in lock making the odorless travel pouch only accessible using the 2x included keys . Rest assured that, with the Sindicase Supply Co smell proof bags no smell will get out and no unwanted person will get in. We care about your safety and privacy !
SUPERIOR BUILD: Derived from thick, PU leather, our bags are incredibly durable and can withstand a great deal of everyday wear-and-tear. With reinforced stitching and tight-seal zippers that are water-resistant, our smell proof carbon bags are some of the highest-quality, long-lasting carry and storage bags on the market. Weather- resistant and strong, these bags are a must for protecting your valuables.
STYLISH AND ELEGANT: Regardless of what you are using this bag for, there’s no reason to sacrifice beautiful aesthetics for performance. Travel in luxury with these ultra-soft, lightweight, personal smell proof bags. With a minimalistic yet bold design, the Sindicase range exudes decadence and high-class. It also provides some cushioning for products prone to breaking or chipping like smoke pipes, glass pieces, and vaporizers.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: At Sindicase Supply Co., we want your experience with us to be nothing short of fantastic. We don’t just care about producing great products - we care about providing excellent customer service. If you aren’t totally thrilled with this odor hiding storage kit, return it within 30 days for a full refund. If there’s an issue with manufacturing or a defect, we will replace your bag immediately
