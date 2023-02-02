Sweet. Juicy. Tart. Sinful Blue Raspberry features the perfect blend of berry flavor and sweetness. Try it as a mixer in your next cannabis infused mocktail. You can expect to feel the fast acting THC infusion in as little as 15 minutes.
- Made with real lime juice - Over 90 mg of marijuana extract per bottle - 10 servings per bottle - 10 calories per serving - Fast acting
Sinful Beverages is a premier THC infused beverage brand. Enjoy these refreshing, low calorie drinks today. The fast acting THC infusion can provide you with an enjoyable buzz in as little as 15 minutes. Sinful Beverages are made with real juice, natural flavors and natural sweeteners. Sinfully good without the hangover.