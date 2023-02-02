Sweet. Juicy. Tart. Sinful Blue Raspberry features the perfect blend of berry flavor and sweetness. Try it as a mixer in your next cannabis infused mocktail. You can expect to feel the fast acting THC infusion in as little as 15 minutes.



- Made with real lime juice

- Over 90 mg of marijuana extract per bottle

- 10 servings per bottle

- 10 calories per serving

- Fast acting



Ingredients: Water, Lime Juice, Erythritol, Sugar, MCT Oil, Citric Acid,

Natural Flavors, Marijuana Distillate , Potassium Sorbate, Blue 1,

Sodium Benzoate, Salt, Stevia Leaf Extract

