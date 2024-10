Montana huckleberries in a bottle! Taste the bright, crisp and sweet flavor of lemonade with the added punch of huckleberry. You can expect to feel the fast acting THC infusion in as little as 15 minutes.



-100 mg THC + 100mg CBD per bottle

-Bitter-free, sweet & flavorful

-Discreet & small packaging

-Made with real juice



Recommended for: Relaxation, contemplation, leisure



Ingredients: Water, Lemon Juice, Sugar, MCT Oil, Natural Flavor, Marijuana Distillate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Red, 40 Blue 1, Aspartame

