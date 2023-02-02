Taste the bright, crisp and sweet flavor of Lemonade. Sinful Lemonade features the perfect balance of sweet and tart flavors. You can expect to feel the fast acting THC infusion in as little as 15 minutes.
- Made with real lemon juice - Over 90 mg of marijuana extract per bottle - 10 servings per bottle - 10 calories per serving - Fast acting
Sinful Beverages is a premier THC infused beverage brand. Enjoy these refreshing, low calorie drinks today. The fast acting THC infusion can provide you with an enjoyable buzz in as little as 15 minutes. Sinful Beverages are made with real juice, natural flavors and natural sweeteners. Sinfully good without the hangover.