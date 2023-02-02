Taste the bright, crisp and sweet flavor of Lemonade. Sinful Lemonade features the perfect balance of sweet and tart flavors. You can expect to feel the fast acting THC infusion in as little as 15 minutes.



- Made with real lemon juice

- Over 90 mg of marijuana extract per bottle

- 10 servings per bottle

- 10 calories per serving

- Fast acting



Ingredients: Water, Lemon Juice, Erythritol, Sugar, MCT Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Marijuana Distillate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Salt, Stevia Leaf Extract

