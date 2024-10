Sinful Limeade Natural is all the flavor of Sinful with all natural sweeteners, natural colors and natural sugars. Vibrant, tart with just a hint of lime bitterness. Try it as a mixer in your next cannabis infused mocktail. You can expect to feel the fast acting THC infusion in as little as 15 minutes.



- Made with real lime juice

- 100mg of marijuana extract per bottle

-8 oz bottle

-Natural colors

-Natural flavors

-Natural sweeteners

- 10 servings per bottle

- 10 calories per serving

- Fast acting



Ingredients: Water, Lime Juice, Erythritol, Sugar, MCT Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Marijuana Distillate , Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Salt, Stevia Leaf Extract

