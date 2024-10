The Official Drink of 4/20



Bursting with tropical flavors of pineapple and mango, these Sinful Shooters deliver a refreshing and invigorating experience. Infused with 100mg of THC and Maui Wowie terpenes, they provide a sativa-dominant boost perfect for energizing your day. Enjoy the lively effects and uplifting vibes of this unique blend.



Ingredients: Water, Lemon Juice, Sugar, MCT Oil, Natural Flavor, Marijuana Distillate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Yellow 5, Terpenes, Aspartame

