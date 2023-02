Spicy. Sweet. Strong. Sinful Montana Mule features the perfect lime, ginger and vodka flavor. Try mixing it with your favorite ginger beer for added spice and carbonation. You can expect to feel the fast acting THC infusion in as little as 15 minutes.



- Made with real lime juice

- Over 90 mg of marijuana extract per bottle

- 10 servings per bottle

- 10 calories per serving

- Fast acting



Ingredients: Water, Lime Juice, Erythritol, Sugar, MCT Oil, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Marijuana Distillate , Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Salt, Stevia Leaf Extract

