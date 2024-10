Sweet. Juicy. Tart. Sinful Raspberry features the perfect blend of berry flavor and sweetness. Try it as a mixer in your next cannabis infused mocktail. You can expect to feel the fast acting THC infusion in as little as 15 minutes.



Ingredients: Water, Lemon Juice, Sugar, MCT Oil, Natural Flavor, Marijuana Distillate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Red 40, Aspartame, Green Coffee Extract

