Taste the perfect blend of bright and crisp lemonade with sweet and fruity strawberry. This is a consumer favorite and perfect on a hot day. You can expect to feel the fast acting THC infusion in as little as 15 minutes.



- Made with real lemon juice

- Over 90 mg of marijuana extract per bottle

- 10 servings per bottle

- 10 calories per serving

- Fast acting



Ingredients: Water, Lemon Juice, Erythritol, Sugar, Natural Flavor, MCT Oil, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Marijuana Distillate, Red 40, Sodium Benzoate, Salt, Stevia Leaf Extract

Show more