For us, the perfect smoke sesh includes a great view, some close friends, & most importantly a fresh cartridge filled to the brim with 100% pure cannabis distillate right from our home state. With 7+ years of cannabis distilling experience, our mission is to bottle up that Oregon magic and deliver it to you with every Single Origin product we create.

Single Origin products are made with strictly 100% cannabis terpenes, so you can experience cannabis in it’s purest form. We’re passionate about the plant our products comes from, so we vow to never over-process, just expertly enhance what’s already there.