Platinum Bubba Kush
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Platinum Bubba Kush effects
341 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
