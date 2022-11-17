About this product
Our extra strength(15mg CBD to 15mg THC) gummies are designed to help combat severe stress, muscle tension and pain. Perfect for relaxing at the end of the day to help you get a restful sleep. Made with Organic Pineapple for a delicious tropical taste. Delivers a powerful but balanced relief with euphoric effects. High Potency 15mg CBD and 15 mg THC for fast acting results. The combination of CBD and THC encourages the entourage effect for long-lasting full-body relief.
Third Party Lab Tested
Great Tasting Non-GMO, CBD THC edible
Made from U.S.A. grown hemp
15mg CBD & 15mg THC per Gummy
12 gummies in a pack
Flavor: Pineapple
No License Required (50 State Legal)
About this brand
Sir Hemp Co. CBD
Sir Hemp Co. CBD is a wellness company & Florida’s first USDA Certified Organic CBD brand that makes and sells premium hemp derived products, including CBD oils, CBD for pets, CBD concentrate, CBD edibles, CBD topicals, Delta 8 THC, and hemp derived Delta 9 THC gummies. Offering curbside pickup, local same day delivery in West Palm Beach, and Priority shipping across the USA (orders arrive within 1-3 business days). Our lab tested CBD products have a QR code which links to an independent third-party lab test to ensure quality and consistency. We offer both full spectrum CBD as well as CBD isolate. We are a minority-owned certified business, Fresh from Florida Member, and part of the Hemp Industries Association. All made in West Palm Beach Florida with care.