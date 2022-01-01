100% Quality CBD Extract Oils



Sir Hemp was started and is based out of West Palm Beach, Florida, offering CBD Oils.



At Sir Hemp, our mission is a personal one. The founder's wife suffered from migraines for years. What started out as a monthly migraine, turned into a severe, debilitating weekly migraine. She was no longer able to enjoy her life or to have a life at all. She was prescribed several different medications with no results or alleviation; drugs ranged from anticonvulsant to mood stabilizers. She was about to start Botox injections, when a friend told her to try medical marijuana. My wife qualified for her medical marijuana card and started going to the local dispensary. After experimenting with THC, she noticed that it began helping her and she cancelled her Botox appointment. She did her own research and started experimenting with different cannabinoids. She discovered that a full spectrum CBD oil was very helpful in controlling the amount of time and strength of her migraines.



After a couple months of a daily full spectrum tincture regimen, her migraines came less and less. But a new problem emerged. She had difficulty finding a quality and consistent CBD oil extract. She encountered issues with potency (strength of CBD listed was completely different from the label on the bottle to being completely absent) to huge unjustified price swings in price per milligram (mg) of each bottle. Taking note of his wife’s frustration and disappointment, he set out to create a high quality, high dose, affordable CBD extract for everyone. The mission of Sir Hemp was to create: CBD The Right Way.



At Sir Hemp we pride ourselves with manufacturing 100% U.S. hemp extracts. We use only the highest quality ingredients. Our products are NEVER white labeled nor private labeled. We are not part of some affiliate or pyramid scheme focused on making sales.



Sir Hemp is based out of West Palm Beach, Florida. As a licensed hemp extracts manufacturer, we adhere to the strict guidelines set by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. At Sir Hemp we pride ourselves with manufacturing 100% U.S.A grown hemp extracts. Our products are all natural, non-GMO, and tested multiple times by a 3rd party lab, ensuring no heavy metals, pesticides, or pathogens. We use only the highest quality ingredients. Our products are NEVER white labeled nor private labeled. We are not part of some affiliate or pyramid scheme focused on making sales. Sir Hemp’s mission is to make quality hemp extract products: CBD The Right Way! Experience the difference today!