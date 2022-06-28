Sir Hemp premium hemp salve is crafted from the finest organic ingredients to deliver a soothing experience. A balanced combination of cannabinoid-rich hemp extract, organic beeswax, organic shea butter, and organic aromatic essential oils may help soothe muscles and support skin health. We craft a high potency USDA certified organic CBD topical for everyday use. Our topicals are made using the same care and consistency as our other CBD products. Our body benefits from CBD in many ways.



Topical CBD is a great way to hit those targeted areas that may need a little more TLC. Our 500mg CBD topical may help with pain and inflammation or may help with daily maintenance on trouble areas.