Is your mouth feeling drab? Keep it feeling fresh with Newton’s mints. Crafted to be discreet, flavorful, and consistent, each bite size piece contains a few key ingredients that guarantee great taste and precise delivery.



Available in 2 great flavors: Peppermint and Cinnamon.



Miniature portable tin (recyclable)

Contains 40 bite size mints containing 5mg THC each; 200mg THC per tin

Lab tested

Solvent free extract



ALLERGY WARNING: Packaged in the same facility as peanuts and tree nuts.



