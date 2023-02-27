Is your mouth feeling drab? Keep it feeling fresh with Newton’s mints. Crafted to be discreet, flavorful, and consistent, each bite size piece contains a few key ingredients that guarantee great taste and precise delivery.
Available in 2 great flavors: Peppermint and Cinnamon.
Miniature portable tin (recyclable) Contains 40 bite size mints containing 5mg THC each; 200mg THC per tin Lab tested Solvent free extract
ALLERGY WARNING: Packaged in the same facility as peanuts and tree nuts.
