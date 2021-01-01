About this product

Fresh-from-the-tree cherry flavor defines every sip of Newton's Black Cherry. It includes all the good stuff and none of the pits - like artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and caffeine so you can enjoy your soda with a little cherry on top.



• No caffeine • No preservatives

• No sodium • No high fructose corn syrup

• 0 calories • Sugar free

• 12 oz. can (recyclable) • Lab tested

• Solvent free • Distillate extraction



ALLERGY WARNING: Packaged in the same facility as peanuts and tree nuts.

