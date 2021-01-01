Sir Newton’s Original
Sir Newton's Soda Lemon Lime 100mg
About this product
Some combinations are just meant to be. Newton's Lemon Lime was designed for those of us that love the citrusy one-two punch of lemons and limes. It's a crisp, clean refreshing drink made without the stuff that gets in the way of great taste.
• No caffeine • No preservatives
• No sodium • No high fructose corn syrup
• 0 calories • Sugar free
• 12 oz. can (recyclable) • Lab tested
• Solvent free • Distillate Extraction
ALLERGY WARNING: Packaged in the same facility as peanuts and tree nuts.
