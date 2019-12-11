Blackfire is an exotic indica-dominant hybrid strain created by merging WiFi bx1 with an unknown Afghani strain. This strain’s frosty appearance lends an elegant taste and aroma of fresh berries with accents of sour fruit. Blackfire balances the classic indica effect of full-body relaxation with the gentle cerebral invigoration of sativas. Patients who have found relief in strains such as Gogi OG and 24K should consider giving Blackfire a try.