Siren Cannabis
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Siren Cannabis products
17 products
Flower
The Bizz
by Siren Cannabis
THC 27.57%
CBD 0.05%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Peach Ringz
by Siren Cannabis
THC 19.11%
CBD 0.05%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Peach Rings Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Siren Cannabis
THC 19.7%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mojito #4
by Siren Cannabis
THC 18.63%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sour Cherry Pie
by Siren Cannabis
THC 18.95%
CBD 0.06%
Pre-rolls
The Bizz Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Siren Cannabis
THC 25.14%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Wook
by Siren Cannabis
Flower
Digital Cookies
by Siren Cannabis
THC 18.99%
CBD 0%
Flower
Pie Face
by Siren Cannabis
Flower
Mimosa
by Siren Cannabis
Flower
Cookies N Creamsicle
by Siren Cannabis
THC 21.37%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dogwalker OG
by Siren Cannabis
Flower
Mojito
by Siren Cannabis
Flower
Purple Punch
by Siren Cannabis
Flower
Peach Ringz 2
by Siren Cannabis
THC 22.24%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Mac #1 Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Siren Cannabis
THC 26.93%
CBD 0%
Flower
Dogwalker x Albert Walker
by Siren Cannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
