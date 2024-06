We’ve combined our classic RSO with certified organic MCT oil and a hint of Oregon mint in a tasty and easy-to-use tincture. Perfect for sublingual use, and with graduated droppers for precise dosing, this tincture is a Siskiyou favorite.



This CBD-Rich Cannabis MCT Tincture (high CBD/low THC) is a pure, tasty, alcohol-free way to take our signature cannabis oil. With a base of coconut-derived, certified organic MCT oil, and infused with Oregon mint, they’re perfect for sublingual or oral use. Research has shown many health benefits associated with dietary intake of MCT (medium chain triglyceride) oil.



One fluid ounce bottles. 128 servings.

Average cannabinoid content: THC: 500 mg / CBD: 500 mg



Suggested Use:

Shake well before use. Start with 0.25 ml (1 serving) mixed in a beverage or place directly under tounge and hold for 15-20 seconds. Activation Time: 15-45 minutes. Maximum effect at 2-4 hours. This product is ideal for sublingual use.

