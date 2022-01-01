From our acclaimed high CBD strains we extract this potent oil that includes a small amount of THC (averaging less than 1mg per serving) and a full array of other cannabinoids. The result is a powerful, resinous oil with undeniable effects.



Each tube contains 1 milliliter of cannabis oil. 50 servings



CBD avg. cannabinoid content CBD: 604 mg / THC: 42 mg



Suggested Use:

Our cannabis oil is intended for ingestion. Consume by putting desired amount on your fingertip, a favorite snack, or in an empty gelatin capsule. If new to this product, begin with the lowest serving size of .02 ml. This is one line on the syringe, or approximately the size of ½ a short grain of rice.