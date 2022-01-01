About this product
From our acclaimed high CBD strains we extract this potent oil that includes a small amount of THC (averaging less than 1mg per serving) and a full array of other cannabinoids. The result is a powerful, resinous oil with undeniable effects.
Each tube contains 1 milliliter of cannabis oil. 50 servings
CBD avg. cannabinoid content CBD: 604 mg / THC: 42 mg
Suggested Use:
Our cannabis oil is intended for ingestion. Consume by putting desired amount on your fingertip, a favorite snack, or in an empty gelatin capsule. If new to this product, begin with the lowest serving size of .02 ml. This is one line on the syringe, or approximately the size of ½ a short grain of rice.
About this brand
Siskiyou Sungrown
At Siskiyou Sungrown we consciously cultivate and organically grow some of Oregon’s most compelling cannabis and hemp. Our farm to formula model begins in the rich soil of the Williams Valley with premium select genetics chosen to provide the most comprehensive cannabinoid profile for maximum benefit. We extract the highest grade, full spectrum, whole plant resinous cannabis oil using only organic cane alcohol, and produce products that are pure and potent. Clinically formulated, laboratory tested, and reliably delivered every time you use it. Since our inception in 2014, our craft cannabis oils and tinctures have been designed with one thing in mind: health and wellness for all. Feel Better!