All Products
Lodi Dodi
from SugarTop Buddery
34.82%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lodi Dodi
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawnana *Resin Ranchers*
from Resin Rancher's
25.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawnana
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert *Resin Ranchers*
from Resin Rancher's
24.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbert
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Elephant Ears
from Eastwood Gardens
30.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Elephant Ears
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Harlequin X Purple Dragon
from The Sweet Life
10.3%
THC
12.6%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dogwalker #4
from Lucky Lion
35.8%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Dogwalker #4
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kaprikorn
from The Sweet Life
27.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Kaprikorn
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Caramel Cream
from The Sweet Life
27.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Cream Caramel
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sticky Chili
from Unknown Brand
12.8%
THC
11.5%
CBD
Sticky Chili
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies
from Oregonic Farm
23.19%
THC
0%
CBD
White Tahoe Cookies
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Sour X OG Kush
from The Sweet Life
28.74%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Super Sour OG
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Apple
from The Sweet Life
13.33%
THC
11.05%
CBD
Sour Apple
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bruce Banished
from The Sweet Life
24.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banished
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Jack
from The Sweet Life
28.01%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie *OZ SPECIAL*
from Unknown Brand
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$801 oz
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos
from The Sweet Life
26.85%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pennywise
from The Sweet Life
7.02%
THC
6.96%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry OG
from Avitas
28.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Key Lime Pie
from The Sweet Life
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Key Lime Pie
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Tropic Heat
from Higher Minds Horticulture
38.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropic Heat
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Raspberry
from The Sweet Life
29.66%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Black Raspberry
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Champagne Cake
from Lucky Lion
33.42%
THC
0%
CBD
Champagne Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dutch Treat
from Avitas
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Stomper
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
32.47%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
J-1
from Night Owl Nursery
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
J1
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC
from LTRMN
35.4%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
MAC *Resin Ranchers*
from Resin Rancher's
33.57%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from The Sweet Life
29.04%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4) *Resin Ranchers*
from Resin Rancher's
30.2%
THC
0%
CBD
GG4
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Panichello Haze
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
30.21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Panichello Haze
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath
from Avitas
26.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
from Epic Family Farms
33.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from The Sweet Life
35.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sidetracked
from Oregon Cannabis Authority
33.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Sidetracked
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Garden First Cannabis
24.36%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Dave
from The Sweet Life
31.09%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Super Dave
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Super Sour OG
from The Sweet Life
33.14%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Super Sour OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Candy
from Avitas
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
The Candy
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The White
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
34.31%
THC
0.07%
CBD
The White
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
