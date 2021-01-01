Loading…
Sitka® Hash House

Coastal Cream Sikarillo 1g

About this product

An indulgent innovation rooted in the mystical tradition of Hash. Our Sikarillo™ is a .5g whole flower joint ‘glued’ with hash oil, and wrapped in a .5g thinly rolled sheet of Sitka® Lebanese dry sift hashish.

Whether you enjoy it on special occasions, share it with friends, or just reward yourself at the end of a day, Sikarillo is a terpy, intense experience worth savoring.

Coastal Cream features a mix of live resin and Sitka® Lebanese hashish, and it’s crafted to burn like incense to provide a longer, more enjoyable experience.
