Sitka® Hash House
COSTAL CREAM HASHISH DRY SIFT
About this product
Enjoy Hash in the purest, most traditional form: Dry Sift Hashish. Our Sitka® Coastal Cream is a terpy and potent concoction made with a delicate mix of live resin and Lebanese Gold hashish, carefully hand blended by our hashmaster.
The result is a consistency of product typical of European hashish. Experience a bold and complex flavor with higher potencies that share the following characteristics:
Full spectrum
Patent-pending terpene preservation process
Smooth mouth feel
Maleable, not crumbly
Better burn rate for maximum value
