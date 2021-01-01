Loading…
Logo for the brand Sitka® Hash House

Sitka® Hash House

COSTAL CREAM HASHISH DRY SIFT

About this product

Enjoy Hash in the purest, most traditional form: Dry Sift Hashish. Our Sitka® Coastal Cream is a terpy and potent concoction made with a delicate mix of live resin and Lebanese Gold hashish, carefully hand blended by our hashmaster.

The result is a consistency of product typical of European hashish. Experience a bold and complex flavor with higher potencies that share the following characteristics:

Full spectrum
Patent-pending terpene preservation process
Smooth mouth feel
Maleable, not crumbly
Better burn rate for maximum value
