Enjoy Hash in the purest, most traditional form: Dry Sift Hashish. Our Sitka® Coastal Cream is a terpy and potent concoction made with a delicate mix of live resin and Lebanese Gold hashish, carefully hand blended by our hashmaster.



The result is a consistency of product typical of European hashish. Experience a bold and complex flavor with higher potencies that share the following characteristics:



Full spectrum

Patent-pending terpene preservation process

Smooth mouth feel

Maleable, not crumbly

Better burn rate for maximum value