Sitka® Hash House
Lebanese Gold Sikarillo 1g
About this product
An indulgent innovation rooted in the mystical tradition of hash. Our Sikarillo™ is a .5g whole flower joint ‘glued’ with hash oil, and wrapped in a .5g thinly rolled sheet of Sitka® Lebanese Gold dry shift hashish.
Whether you enjoy it on special occasions, share it with friends, or reward yourself at the end of the day, Sikarillo is an intense experience worth savoring. Gold features a mix of sativa varieties and is made to burn akin to incense to provide a longer, more enjoyable experience.
