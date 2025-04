Soft, sweet grapes and berries are squished, muddled, and cranked into overdrive under the roaring pressure of diesel and pine tones in Ape Hangers. Cruise down the highway with the smell of sweet racing gas and soft fruits as your fuel, a petrol fruit punch. Hybrid, but the stone has plenty of shape - cerebral, enlivening, while still maintaining balance, a euphoric relaxation and lightness of spirit washes over you. Feel yourself maintaining focus and clarity, while still enjoying the headiness of Ape Hangers.

