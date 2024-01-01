Blockberry

by Six Labs
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Tangy, biting citrus in the foreground, cool berries & cherries in the background, all underscored by hints of pine and gas; Blockberry is a cornucopia of classic cannabis profiles. Like a grapefruit shaved and zested directly into your nose, Blockberry is pure citrus to start, before the profile is cooled & mellowed by soft notes of cherry and sweet berry that linger long on the exhale. Hybrid, but bright and enlivening like the flavor profile, Blockberry is euphoric and energizing. Take Blockberry along on your next picnic or beach day for some citrus fun in the sun.

About this strain

Blockberry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Blockberry has a unique structure and is one of the sturdiest plants you can grow. It produces dense, olive-green buds with purple hues and a thick layer of frosty trichomes. Blockberry is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Blockberry effects include feeling euphoric, creative and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Blockberry when dealing with symptoms associated with gastrointestinal disorders, depression, and fibromyalgia. Bred by California’s Blockhead Budz, Blockberry features flavors like orange, vanilla and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which gives it an earthy and cherry aroma. The average price of Blockberry typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Blockberry is also known as Superboof, a name given by grower Mobile Jay who selected a special variety of this strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blockberry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
