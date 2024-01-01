Blockberry



Tangy, biting citrus in the foreground, cool berries & cherries in the background, all underscored by hints of pine and gas; Blockberry is a cornucopia of classic cannabis profiles. Like a grapefruit shaved and zested directly into your nose, Blockberry is pure citrus to start, before the profile is cooled & mellowed by soft notes of cherry and sweet berry that linger long on the exhale. Hybrid, but bright and enlivening like the flavor profile, Blockberry is euphoric and energizing. Take Blockberry along on your next picnic or beach day for some citrus fun in the sun.

read more