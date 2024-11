Butters



Step into the candy shop with Butters. Imagine the rich, creamy flavor of butterscotch swirling with golden honey, as if you’ve just unwrapped a piece of old-school candy from a glass jar. Butters is a sweet and hazy delight with hints of sugary floral notes, like the scent of fresh blooms wafting through the shop. This strain is pure vivifying indulgence, delivering an energizing and euphoric high that’s full of life, yet smooth and focused. With Butters, every puff is a trip down memory lane, wrapped up in sweet, hazy goodness.

