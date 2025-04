Tropical fruits, spicy flora & earth, everyone knows that it takes two to tango. Let this exciting, tropically infused cross of Jungle Cake x Runtz dance across your taste buds & dazzle your senses. Telltale tropical fruit notes from Runtz, a slight sugary sweetness, intermingle with nuttiness and spice from the Jungle Cake; makes for a complex profile that goes down like a rum cocktail that doesn’t lean too heavily on the sugar, enjoyed on the beach. A cocktail you could drink all day into the evening, Cha Cha is marvelously hybrid, it smoothes out all the edges, while maintaining focus.

read more