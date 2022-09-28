The waters of Chemdog’s lineage are murky and hard to trace. Many have theories on the origin of Chemdog, Chemdog91, and Chemdog’s many other variants, but all can agree, you know them when you taste them, and this Chemdog91 undoubtedly makes the grade. One of the most distinct and popular flavor profiles out there, Chemdog91’s zesty lemon/lime punch and gassy zing is universal, classification defying, and beloved by cannabis enthusiasts of all walks and ages. Cerebral, with that gentle rush to the face and the top of head, that we all know and love, the high from Chemdog91 is simply a classic.