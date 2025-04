Soft cheese and zesty funk, searing skunk, notes of garlic and gas, sweet sugary citrus; Daily Slap is bright and enlivening, an open-hand slap to your senses. Comparable to the classic OG profile, Daily Slap is complex and holds many twists and turns; feel the sensation drift back and forth between sweet and spiced, and the flavor oscillates between cheese and fruit and skunk. Hybrid, the stone leans slightly sativa; awaken the mind and dazzle the senses with Daily Slap. Smoke it before you shadowbox, or use it to get yourself psyched up for your upcoming jiu-jitsu class.

