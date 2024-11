Detroit Breath



Rev your engines with Detroit Breath, a strain that's as powerful and dynamic as the Motor City itself. This robust beauty roars to life with the unmistakable scent of diesel and skunk, perfectly balanced by earthy undertones and a hint of floral sweetness. Like a finely tuned muscle car, Detroit Breath delivers a smooth, relaxing ride that's perfect for unwinding after a long day. Get ready to cruise through a sea of tranquility, as this strain takes you on a journey through the gritty streets of Detroit with every puff. Buckle up, light up, and let Detroit Breath drive you to a state of ultimate relaxation.

read more