Dirty Kush Breath



Step into the gritty, exhilarating world of Dirty Kush Breath, a strain that's as bold and fierce as it's namesake. A sensory powerhouse, Dirty Kush Breath kicks things off with the classic kush aroma that's intertwined with pungent gas and a spicy hint of pepper. As the flavors unfold, earthy undertones and a savory profile emerge, grounding you in a rich, full-bodied experience. Hybrid but full of shape, Dirty Kush Breath is a relaxing and tranquil stone that hits like a true couchlock indica. Dirty Kush Breath is perfect for those who crave a down-and-dirty, yet deeply satisfying journey. So, take a deep breath and dive into the raw, untamed essence of Dirty Kush Breath.

