Sour and tangy citrus, fiery petrol, gentle and smooth apple, a dessert finish that spellbinds, Gargantua is a sparkling combination of modern profiles that is sure to dazzle and excite. Notes of pomaceous fruit cool the initial zesty offering of fuel and citrus, before the profile is further mellowed by a doughy, cakey finish. Exciting and enlivening, but soft and sweet, the stone of the Gargantua takes notes from its profile. Hybrid, but full of life and energy, the stone of Gargantua is euphoric and tingly, while still maintaining a calming state of relaxation.

