Two modern profiles we have all grown to love, Gelato and Kush Mints, find perfect balance and harmony within Gelato Mints. Berry and cream sweetness in the foreground, and slight tanginess, before that profile is blasted by a cooling arctic wind from the Kush Mints. Mint, kush, and cookie on the exhale, berry, dessert, gas, and cream on the inhale; Gelato Mints is a complex confection that transports you to a candied land of sweetness. Hybrid, even-keeled, but potent, Gelato Mints is breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The most versatile dish on the menu.

read more