Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Six Labs

Six Labs

Girl Scout Cookies X GMO

About this product

Worlds collide with this mix of two of the most popular, flavorful, and powerful strains on the market. Sweet and at times, minty; gassy with the lightest floral, pine, and fruit notes - no flavor profile is left to the imagination here. Cookies on both sides lend themselves to high THC and a powerful stone; euphoric and uplifting, while showcasing its telltale pain relief and relaxation benefits immediately as well. Solventless, as always - and with a gorgeous aureate glow; a gram of this in a container looks and feels like a gold coin in your pocket.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!