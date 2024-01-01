Glitterbox

by Six Labs
About this product

Candied, sugared limes and petrol dance along on a glittery dance floor of sweetness and spice in Glitterbox. Evocative of a classic OG profile, but mildly sweeter, Glitterbox is full of surprises; sugared and tangy citrus, notes of lemon and lime candies, fuel and petrol undertones - Glitterbox is an all-night rave for your senses. Hybrid and remarkably even-keeled, Glitterbox is an ideal all-day, everyday smoke. Feel a sense of euphoria and relief wash over you as you take to the dance floor. Glitterbox is the perfect fuel for your next evening out. You can almost hear house music already.

About this strain

Glitter Box is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Candyland x Gorilla Glue x an undisclosed strain, giving the plant a purple look with thick orange hairs and an icy trichome coating. Glitter Box is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Fuego Family Farms, Glitter Box features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene, with a profile rich in floral, pine, diesel, and sweet notes. The average price of Glitter Box typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Glitter Box’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Glitter Box, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000159
