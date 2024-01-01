Glitterbox



Candied, sugared limes and petrol dance along on a glittery dance floor of sweetness and spice in Glitterbox. Evocative of a classic OG profile, but mildly sweeter, Glitterbox is full of surprises; sugared and tangy citrus, notes of lemon and lime candies, fuel and petrol undertones - Glitterbox is an all-night rave for your senses. Hybrid and remarkably even-keeled, Glitterbox is an ideal all-day, everyday smoke. Feel a sense of euphoria and relief wash over you as you take to the dance floor. Glitterbox is the perfect fuel for your next evening out. You can almost hear house music already.

read more