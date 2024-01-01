About this product
Glitterbox
by Six Labs
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this strain
Glitter Box is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Candyland x Gorilla Glue x an undisclosed strain, giving the plant a purple look with thick orange hairs and an icy trichome coating. Glitter Box is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Fuego Family Farms, Glitter Box features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene, with a profile rich in floral, pine, diesel, and sweet notes. The average price of Glitter Box typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Glitter Box’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Glitter Box, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
