GMO is a Sativa-Dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the infamous breed, GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Forum, with the equally respected ChemDog D. The GMO Pheno was founded by Skunkmasterflex. GMO may also go by several aliases: Garlic Cookies, GMO Cookies, Chem Cookies, or Garlic Mushroom Onion. Why? Well, GMO also stands for a genetically modified organism, and this goes against the organic, natural ethos of many consumers and dispensaries.



The GMO name is highly disputed, but its aroma is unlike any other. It’s rich, funky smell is an earthy blend of pungent garlic, mushroom, and onions with very gassy and very skunky undertones. Like many great Indica-Dominant hybrids, GMO produces a wonderfully versatile high. The head high leaves you feeling stoned, but not so stoned that you can’t function. Both happiness and creativity follow that first toke, which makes GMO the perfect strain for anyone struggling with creative blocks. It’s a seriously strong skunk that packs a punch in smell, taste, and effects. One toke and you will see why it is much loved.