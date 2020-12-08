About this product
The other parent is the legendary TK, also known as Triangle Kush, a strain that is widely accepted to be the origin point for all OG Kush strains grown today. This Indica-Dominant hybrid’s aroma is a wonderful blend of sweet and slightly sour tropical fruits, with fresh, earthy herbal tones. Initially the Gusher high is very invigorating, then it’s sedating. This creates a beautiful combination of both euphoric cerebral high followed by a wave of full mind and body relaxation. This high makes Gushers perfect to lift your spirit during the day or counteract anxiety while relaxing the muscles. It will also allow your mind to unwind and wander freely at night.
About this strain
Gushers, also known as "White Gushers," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.
Gushers effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with