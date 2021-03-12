Hawaiian Fire is one of the finest hybrid strains you can medicate with. With a higher than average THC content, it does more than offer a sensational high. As the name implies, the term 'fire' is a word used to identify high quality strains. Even though not much is known about its heritage, it is a beautiful strain. The calyxes are lengthy but sticky at the same time. The buds are infested with resin and covered with trichomes that make it look different from other strains you may have come across. As for the taste and aroma, think citrus lime with mint undertones. The sweet, sour, minty taste is to die for. Hawaiian Fire offers a unique high that will have you relaxed in no time. It will also make you feel happy and euphoric. It is the best strain if you plan to hang out with your friends or want to listen to music. Apart from its relaxing effects, the strain also has various medical applications. Hawaiian Fire is recommended for patients suffering from anorexia, stress and anxiety.