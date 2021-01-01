Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Six Labs

Six Labs

Hawaiian Fire

About this product

Aloha! One of the finest hybrid strains to medicate with is Hawaiian Fire. As the name implies, the term 'fire' is a word used to identify high quality strains, and the Hawaiian Fire is a prime example of a high quality strain. Even though not much is known about its heritage, the proof is in the pudding with this one. The sweet, sour, minty taste is to die for - underscored and overscored by various fruity profiles - tropical fruit, lime, mango. Hawaiian Fire offers a unique high that will have you feeling relaxed in no time. Happy and euphoric, it is a great strain for hanging with friends or jamming to some music, or enjoying the seabreeze from your hammock. Apart from it’s relaxing effects, the strain also has a huge array of medical applications; Hawaiian Fire is recommended for patients suffering from anorexia, stress, and anxiety.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!