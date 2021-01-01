About this product

Of Snowball (Ethos Genetics) x Headband lineage, Heady Christmas gives you that Christmas morning feeling upon first taste and glance. Wintry pine like the Douglas and Noble Fir fuse with notes of citrus, like an orange in your stocking. This toothsome mix, like its Snowball forebear, is magically both creamy and gassy; like a spiked nog or frosted gingerbread, the Heady Christmas makes for the perfect blend of sweet and spice. Perfect for all times of the day and year - this aureate hybrid rosin is wonderfully middle-of-the-road; the high allows for all forms of activity, or inactivity. Find yourself getting whisked into an adventure in the great outdoors one day from the Heady Christmas, and curled up beside a fire the next - this rosin is like opening a present every time.

