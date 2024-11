Ice 101



Blue raspberry & cherry are swirled with notes of gas & spice to create a cosmic petrol slushie, Ice 101. Pure sweetness & gas; evocative of the 44 oz. frozen drinks of childhood, or the adventure of mixing two different powdered drink mixes into one, while maintaining a gas bite reminiscent of racing fuel. Childhood flavors of syrupy cherries & blue raspberry transport you back in time, past childhood, & into the Ice 101 age. Brr! The stone is hybrid, leaning slightly indica, it is soothing & relaxing, but never ventures into sedation, making Ice 101 an ideal all-day smoke, it always rises to the occasion.

read more