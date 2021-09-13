This Midwest native is shrouded in a bit of mystery, but is often the new favorite of all who taste it. This creamy, roast coffee-toned heavy hitter, thought to have Bubba Kush lineage, is pure hash and butter to the core with graceful notes of chocolate and caramel dance — a truly stunning flavor profile. Fully immersive and comforting, it’s the type of high Illudium produces that is continually sought after — a sweet, couch lock — alluding to its Indica dominance.

