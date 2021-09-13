About this product
This Midwest native is shrouded in a bit of mystery, but is often the new favorite of all who taste it. This creamy, roast coffee-toned heavy hitter, thought to have Bubba Kush lineage, is pure hash and butter to the core with graceful notes of chocolate and caramel dance — a truly stunning flavor profile. Fully immersive and comforting, it’s the type of high Illudium produces that is continually sought after — a sweet, couch lock — alluding to its Indica dominance.
Six Labs
Six Labs is where the science of cannabis and the art of cultivation comes together. At our cultivation lab in Chesaning, Michigan, we cultivate all our own cannabis with a complete focus on quality and precision, and passion for advanced research, development, and technology.
