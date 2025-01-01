Explorers of the fruit, cartographers of the sweet, look no further, Jelly Rancher is the new pinnacle, we have found fruitopia! Like popping the top on a jar of jelly; soft notes of cherry & strawberry on the nose, before bright notes of artificial watermelon & blue raspberry take command on the exhale. Jelly Rancher is the taste of childhood you’ve been searching for in cannabis, a subtle combination of all things sweet. The brightness & zest of the flavor profile transfers to the shape of the stone; Jelly Rancher is a bright sativa full of vim & verve. Have this little sweet before breakfast.

