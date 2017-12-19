About this product
The flavor is initially quite earthy and pungent, but these grounding tastes quickly blend into the sweet citrus and pine of a dynamic flavor profile. Appearance wise, unlike some indicas, Kosher Kush grows tall; it’s typically higher than 2 meters when fully grown. That size is not typical of an indica, but the buds are. Leafy and featuring different shades of green, the buds are packed full of THC crystals. It’s as if a fresh bed of snow fell upon these frosty leaves. In between the bright green sugar leaves, brassy orange pistils curl and bend, blending amongst their high-inducing friends.
Kosher Kush, also known as "Kosher OG," is a popular indica marijuana strain. Kosher Kush is currently offered in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Historically, this strain has neen named a winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011. The effects of Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.
