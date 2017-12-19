Kosher Kush is a primarily indica hybrid that won the High Times Medical Cannabis Cup in 2012. It has the distinction of being the first commercial strain blessed by a Rabbi. The blessing is thought to bring both enlightenment and a state of blissful tranquility. This strain produces a powerful but lazy body buzz that can leave novice users quite sedated, but it also lifts their moods with its sativa-based cerebral effects. New users suggest caution when using this strain as the sleepiness can be overwhelming. This attribute, however, makes Kosher Kush effective for treating insomnia and restlessness caused by anxiety and stress. Patients dealing with pain may also find it helpful due to its numbing body effects.



The flavor is initially quite earthy and pungent, but these grounding tastes quickly blend into the sweet citrus and pine of a dynamic flavor profile. Appearance wise, unlike some indicas, Kosher Kush grows tall; it’s typically higher than 2 meters when fully grown. That size is not typical of an indica, but the buds are. Leafy and featuring different shades of green, the buds are packed full of THC crystals. It’s as if a fresh bed of snow fell upon these frosty leaves. In between the bright green sugar leaves, brassy orange pistils curl and bend, blending amongst their high-inducing friends.