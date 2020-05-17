Kush Mints is a strain created by Seed Junky. It crosses Animal Mints and the classic Bubba Kush, resulting in a high-THC hybrid with a unique, mint taste. Kush Mints typically has multi-colored dark purple and dark green buds with orange hairs, and its strong euphoria may be too much for novice consumers. Its relaxing effects will have you kicking back and pretty sleepy if you're not careful. It starts with a warming tingle in the spine, filling you with a sense of deep relaxation that ebbs and flows through your limbs until you are totally calm in mind and body. With these effects and its high level of potency, Kush Mints is said to be the perfect treatment for conditions such as chronic pain, depression, chronic fatigue, nausea or appetite loss.