Lemon Cherry Pie



Step back in time into a retro 50s diner and indulge in a slice of nostalgia with Lemon Cherry Pie. Imagine a perfectly baked pie bursting with tart lemon and sweet cherry, with a creamy twist that brings it all together. Lemon Cherry Pie is a delightful blend of citrusy lemon, juicy cherry, hints of gas, rounded off with subtle floral and cream undertones. Feel yourself teleported to the soda fountain of your youth. Hybrid, but full of shape, Lemon Cherry Pie awakens the senses and offers a clear-headed euphoria; a euphoric high that's as comforting and delightful as a homemade slice from your favorite spot. Savor the flavor of pure bliss.



