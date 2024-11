Lemon Lovestone



Lemon lovers search no further. Astringent lemons fire out of the gate on all cylinders in Lemon Lovestone, biting and searing, before a cooling and calming cake profile takes over, like enjoying a slice of lemon meringue pie next to a gas pump, or piling into a hotrod that burns yellow citrus for fuel. Notes of pepper and spice mix fiercely with acidic lemon, a firestorm of a profile that leaves little lemon to the imagination. Hybrid, with the stone leaning slightly sativa, Lemon Lovestone invigorates and stimulates. Let Lemon Lovestone guide you through your day with energy and clarity.

